Politics

Khashoggi’s children are reportedly barred from leaving Saudi Arabia

Published

6 hours ago

on


Khashoggi family bin Salman
Crown
Prince Mohammad bin Salman met Jamal Khashoggi’s son in
Riyadh.
SPA

  • Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s children have reportedly been
    barred from leaving Saudi Arabia, according to his editor at The
    Washington Post. 
  • Khashoggi was often critical of the Saudi government in his
    reporting, which reportedly led Saudi leadership to restrict the
    movements of his family. 

  • Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate     in Istanbul
    earlier this month.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s children have reportedly been barred
from leaving Saudi Arabia, according to his editor at The
Washington Post. 

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who was often critical of Riyadh in
his reporting, was
killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.
His death has sparked international condemnation and put major
strains on US-Saudi relations. 

Khashoggi was once a prominent journalist in Saudi Arabia and an
adviser to the royal family. But he left Saudi Arabia last year
after he was barred from writing by Saudi leadership. Khashoggi
was also concerned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts
to consolidate power, which included arresting fellow princes and
businessmen. 

After departing Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi began writing for The
Washington Post and continued to criticism the Saudi government.
Khashoggi became a US resident, splitting his time between
Virginia, Istanbul, and London. 

Karen Attiah, the global opinion editor at The Post, has been
particularly vocal about the situation Khashoggi’s children
reportedly face. Khashoggi had four children, three of whom
reportedly have dual US citizenship. 

“Khashoggi told me when we first met that his ex-wife
was pressured into eventually divorcing him because of his
critical writings,” Attiah tweeted on October 22. “The
Saudis punished him in life by restricting the travel of his
children, 3 of whom are dual US citizens.”

When he was still alive, Attiah
said Khashoggi told her what “saddened him the most was
the fact Saudi Arabia imposed travel bans on his kids after he
started writing for” The Post. 

Loveday Morris, a reporter at The Post, expressed similar
sentiments in a separate tweet. 

“When I last spoke to Jamal in May, he complained about the
increasing use of travel bans, describing them as the ‘favourite
form of punishment’ used by MBS against families of critics,”
Morris
tweeted. “His family should be free to travel and be together
to grieve.”

Saudi state media on Tuesday published photos of Khashoggi’s son
Salah Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi’s other son, Sahel Khashoggi, was
also in attendance. 

Salah has been barred from travel, according to what a friend of
the family told The Associated Press. 

Prince Mohammed is suspected of orchestrating the events that led
to Khashoggi’s death. When Salah met the crown prince, many noted
he seemed to have a painful look on his face. 

Business Insider reached out to the Saudi embassy in Washington,
DC, but did not receive an immediate response. 

It’s not clear whether President Donald Trump has broached this
topic in his discussions with the Saudi government over
Khashoggi’s death. 

Business Insider reached out to the White House on this matter,
but did not receive an immediate response. 

In a statement on Khashoggi’s disappearance,
his family said, “We are sadly and anxiously following
the conflicting news regarding the fate of our
father…Our family is traumatized, and yearns to be
together during this painful time.”

